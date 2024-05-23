Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Former Netflix Exec Bozoma Saint John Joins ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Bozoma Saint John is going from behind the camera to the front as the newest full-time cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."









Netflix’s former chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John is going from behind the camera to the front as the newest full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

On Wednesday, May 22, Bravo announced the official cast for Season 14 with Saint John joining as the newbie with returning housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke. Socialite, businesswoman, and sister to Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton will return as a “friend of” alongside actress Jennifer Tilly.

Saint John joins the popular reality show after years of working on the executive side of television having served as Netflix’s CMO for 17 months from 2020 to 2022 and helming the same post at Endeavor prior to joining Netflix. Her resume also includes leadership roles at Pepsi, Uber, and Apple — which she joined when the tech giant acquired Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s Beats Music.

Saint John followed up Bravo’s cast reveal with an official Instagram announcement of her own where she showed off her glam in a photoshoot taken in Beverly Hills.

“There’s a BADASS in the HOUSE! 💎,” she captioned the post.

The Connecticut native joins the show on the heels of releasing her memoir “The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss and Survival” where she shares how she started to “live life urgently” following the passing of her husband Peter Saint John from cancer in 2013. Saint John is a mother to her daughter Lael, the second child she welcomed with Peter after the loss of their first daughter Eve.

She comes with a story to tell and recognition for her business prowess. In May 2021, she was named one of the Top 50 Most Influential Female Leaders in Africa within the corporate and business industry by Leading Ladies Africa. Saint John grew up living in countries throughout Africa including Ghana, Nairobi, and Kenya, before returning to the states where she’s lived in Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 13th season of RHOBH wrapped in March with announcements following about the departure of full-time housewife Crystal Kung-Minkoff. While most of the cast over the years have come from the entertainment world, Saint John is the first to come from the industry’s executive side. She is also the second Black full-time housewife on the franchise following Beauvais who joined the show in Season 10 which premiered in April 2020.

