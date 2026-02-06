News by Kandiss Edwards Bozoma Saint John To Receive Luminary Award At 2026 Women Of Power Summit Saint John will be recognized at the Women of Power Summit Mar. 11-15 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.







Bozoma “Boz” Saint John is being honored with the Luminary Award at the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit. The event takes place Mar. 11-15 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Saint John’s career encompasses multiple roles as a senior marketing executive at some of the world’s most influential companies. After graduating from Wesleyan University with a degree in English and African American studies, she entered the advertising and fashion sectors before moving into global brand strategy.

The marketing specialists’ earlier roles include leadership positions in advertising and at Ashley Stewart, where she served as vice president of marketing. Her career continued at PepsiCo, where she became head of music and entertainment marketing. In that role, Saint John oversaw partnerships that connected the company’s brands to major artists, live events, and cultural platforms, helping redefine how corporate brands engage with music and popular culture.

Continuing her trend as a diverse businesswoman, in 2017 Saint John was appointed chief brand officer of Uber in 2017, She later transitioned to Endeavor in 2018 as chief marketing officer, overseeing brand strategy for the global entertainment, sports and content company.

In 2020 Saint John returned to streaming platform Netflix as its chief marketing officer, making her the first Black executive to hold a C-suite role at the company.

Beyond corporate leadership, Saint John is the founder and CEO of Eve by Boz, a hair and haircare company designed to celebrate Black women and women of color through culturally grounded products and African-inspired formulations, according to the brand’s official materials. Additionally, she serves on advisory boards, including Girls Who Code and Vital Voices, and co-launched the #ShareTheMicNow initiative to amplify the voices of Black women leaders across social media platforms.

Saint John’s influence has been widely recognized. She has been named the No. 1 most influential chief marketing officer in the world by Forbes, inducted into the American Marketing Association Hall of Fame, the American Advertising Federation Hall of Achievement and Billboard’s Women in Music Hall of Fame.

Saint John’s receipt of the Luminary Award places her among leaders whose careers have redefined how brands communicate, connect, and lead in a global marketplace. To be in attendance with Saint John and other brilliant Black businesswomen. register for the 2026 Women Of Power Summit here.

