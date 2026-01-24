Women of Power Turns 20: Black Enterprise Summit Returns With Iconic Honorees

The 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit will return to Las Vegas on March 11. Spanning four days, the event will feature the 20th annual Legacy Awards Gala, which honors trailblazers who have made a lasting impact in the arts, business, and beyond.

And, the awards go to:

Angela Bassett

With over 100 television and film acting credits and countless awards, Basset is a cultural icon, paving the way for Black women and other creatives worldwide. The mother of two has starred in blockbuster films like “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and “Waiting to Exhale.” She has also appeared in multiple seasons of “American Horror Story.” She supports health initiatives by serving as a spokesperson for the “For Your Sweetheart” and “Know Diabetes by Heart” campaigns.

Carla Harris

Harris is the vice chairman of Wealth Management and senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley. President Barack Obama appointed the Harvard Business School graduate to chair the National Women’s Business Council. She is the author of three books: “Expect to Win” (2009), “Strategize to Win” (2014), and “Lead to Win” (2022). Harris is also an accomplished Gospel singer with four studio albums and six sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall.

Rosalind G. Brewer

As a multifaceted businesswoman, Brewer has shattered ceilings in both corporate boardrooms and academia. In 2021, she became the first Black woman to serve as CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. Brewer has also held roles as CEO of Walmart and COO of Starbucks. Currently, she is the interim president of Spelman College.

Shellye Archambeau

The tech guru is the former CEO of software giant MetricStream. A Wharton Business School graduate, she has held various high-level roles in the tech industry, including a 15-year stint at IBM, where she became the first Black woman at the company to serve on an international assignment. Archambeau authored the book “Unapologetically Ambitious,” which offers insights on navigating professional spaces and maintaining work-life balance. The author was named one of the 46 Most Important African-Americans in Technology by Business Insider.

Benaree Pratt Wiley

Wiley is the former CEO of The Partnership, Inc., a Boston-based organization dedicated to developing minority professionals and increasing Black visibility in Boston’s corporate scene. She and her daughter, B.J. Wiley-Williams, were the first mother-daughter pair to earn MBAs from Harvard Business School.

Additionally, the information-packed summit and awards will feature workshops, executive panels, and industry talks designed to empower and inspire attendees. The event will take place March 11-14 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Register now to attend.

