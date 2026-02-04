News by Sharelle B. McNair Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Claps Back After Being Questioned On Protective $163K SUV Social media users are seemingly pro Mayor Scott, with one Instagram user pointing out how “the president is building a gold ballroom while people in America are struggling.”







Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott decided enough was enough while clapping back at a reporter for questioning him about the price tag of a protective executive SUV.

During a press conference, an unidentified Fox 45 News reporter questioned the young mayor about the purchase of a 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer with $163,495 in taxpayers’ money. While the city of Baltimore has been in the news for more positive developments, such as historic lows in violence, this reporter wanted to check in on the vehicle, something Scott wasn’t having.

“Let’s just stop you right there. We understand that your station has a severe right-wing effort underway, we get that, but you guys are dragging this thing out and also not including all the facts. A vehicle that was purchased in 2023 is not the same price as 2025. You have to understand that reality,” Scott said.

When the reporter attempted to interrupt him, the mayor did not back down, reminding her and others that she “asked the same idiotic question now for three months.” Scott continued to school the reporter on how quickly SUV prices can rise, allegedly starting at $90,000 to $100,000.

He then reassured her that the price could go up once police protective equipment, which most cars provide for elected officials have, is added.

“These are not astronomical costs. You guys, and your station in particular, wouldn’t ask the President of the United States how much the beast costs. You wouldn’t do that. You would never do that,” he continued.

“This is ridiculous. Let it go.”

But she didn’t, continuing to press Scott for a little longer about the cost of vehicles for past mayors and claiming he hadn’t answered the question.

However, the 41-year-old held his own, saying, “I did answer the question.”

“Just because you didn’t get the answer that you wanted and your racist slant, that’s one thing,” he finished saying.

City documents show that only two executive vehicles in the state exceed $100,000, both for Baltimore City officials. While Scott said he feels “the residents of Baltimore will understand,” some residents are indifferent. Christian Heath of Federal Hill Park said he’s OK, just “not with taxpayers’ money.”

“If he wants it for himself, yeah. But not with our money.”

Another resident said he understands the cost, touching on the base price of the Wagoneer. “I could see that as a reasonable amount of money,” one unidentified man said. “Considering a basic Jeep Grand Wagoneer is about $70,000.”

But on social media, users are more pro-Mayor Scott, agreeing with his “let it go” sentiments. One Instagram user pointed out how “the president is building a gold ballroom while people in America are struggling.”

One user focused solely on the positive things the mayor is doing for the city, while others pointed out how “we don’t play about Mayor Brandon.”

“Try Again. Black kids are learning how to swim, recreation centers are opened, and he posts summer intern positions. We good,” @andisaidshalom wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Minding Our Own Business—’ A Spotlight On Diaspora Enterprise and Culture: Lu Smith