News by Kandiss Edwards Baltimore Grant Program Aims To Restore Vacant Row Houses Officials expect applications to open next week, seeking to breathe life back into rundown blocks.







The Baltimore City government has launched a new grant program aimed at revitalizing vacant properties.

The homes are located in the city’s special tax district. The program offers funding to property owners and residents for the restoration of abandoned properties. Applications are set to open Sept. 10. The program aims to breathe life back into rundown blocks and strengthen communities long hit by neglect.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s office said the first round of funding will focus on converting vacant buildings into residential homes. Properties that have been empty and deteriorated in neighborhoods with high rates of abandonment are top priorities. In a press release, Mayor Scott spoke about the $3 billion investment in overlooked neighborhoods.

“My administration is taking on a challenge that’s been ignored for generations — vacant housing — delivering $3 billion to end this crisis for good within 15 years,” said Mayor Scott. “This is a critical component of solving this challenge. Using these funds in our neighborhoods that have been disinvested in for decades will increase homeownership while preserving communities. It will take all of us working together to get there.”

The city estimates that these grants will support the restoration of dozens of homes, depending on the scale of the needed renovation and compliance with safety and building standards. Local leaders view this effort as one facet of a broader strategy aimed at rebuilding Baltimore’s housing stock.

FACEBOOK LINK: Mayor Brandon Scott’s office announced… – The Baltimore Sun | Facebook

These grants come amid larger efforts to address Baltimore’s longtime vacancy problem. Approaches such as the “Reinvest Baltimore” plan aim to repurpose thousands of vacant homes across the city through partnerships among state, nonprofit, and private entities. In addition, civic organizations like the Greater Baltimore Committee have joined Mayor Scott in crafting plans involving billions of dollars in investment to reverse the decades-long erosion of neighborhoods burdened by vacant structures.

For residents living near vacant rowhouses, the program offers hope. Vacant houses frequently attract vandalism, reduce nearby property values, and pose safety concerns. Stabilizing these houses isn’t just about improving appearance. Stabilization also restores trust, increases neighborhood engagement, and potentially brings economic stability to areas that have long been sidelined.

Still, challenges remain. Mayor Scott’s office will need to balance rigorous application requirements with residents’ capacity to meet the demands of renovation. All factors, including costs, permits, and oversight, could deter potential buyers if the process becomes too complex. Whether the grant money will stretch far enough and whether residents and owners will be equipped to follow through will determine if this initiative brings lasting change.

RELATED CONTENT: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Signs Executive Order Aimed At Limiting Federal Troops