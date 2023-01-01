Singer Brandy Attended H&M Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market

This holiday season, H&M and Buy From a Black Woman traveled from coast to coast to present the second year of the “Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market” with events in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.

The market featured BFABW vendors from around the US. H&M’s partnership and support will further assist the nonprofit’s mission of empowering, educating, and inspiring Black Women and the people who support them, according to a press release.

Buy From a Black Woman is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher that connects over 600 Black Women-owned businesses across the United States and provides a community of support with the goal of helping them flourish.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported the event ran for five days then traveled across the country to Los Angeles, setting up in H&M’s Glendale and Century City locations. A total of 25 Black Women-owned businesses were featured this year, with new businesses rotating each day. Porcher said about the event, “The Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market allows us to put Black Women Business Owners in front of shoppers. When we did this last year, the community really showed out to support us and they loved it, which more than validates the need for these initiatives.”

“Creating experiences like this for Black Women Business Owners is so important because it empowers us to keep reaching for more despite the obstacle’s Black Women face. We are proud to continue this partnership with H&M and show the world what it really means when we say, “when you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.”