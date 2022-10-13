 Brandy Hospitalized 'Due to Dehydration and Low Amounts of Nutrition'

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Bandy attends the Republic Records Grammy Celebration presented by Chromecast Audio at Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Republic Records)

A health scare hit the Norwood family after it was reported that singer Brandy may have suffered a possible seizure.

According to TMZ, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist had been taken to the hospital in Los Angeles after a medical situation, but she states that she is ok. She remained there overnight before sending a message to her social media followers.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

Law enforcement sources told the media outlet that EMS was called to her residence at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. It was rumored from sources that it was thought that the 45-year-old entertainer had a seizure, and was taken to a local hospital.She is expected to fully recover.According to Page Six, this incident takes place after Brandy’s brother, reality TV personality and singer, Ray J posted a cryptic message on social media last week. Fans and followers alike were worried that he was contemplating suicide after posting and then deleting this message on his Instagram account last Thursday.“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight”

The I Hit It First singer has two daughters Melody, 5, and son Epik, 2, with his wife Princess Love.

A second post shows his feet hanging over a ledge captioned, “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????”

The posting led to Brandy seemingly responding to her brother’s post by posting a throwback photo of the two of them on her Instagram account saying, “Need you bro @rayj

