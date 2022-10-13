Brandy Hospitalized ‘Due to Dehydration and Low Amounts of Nutrition’

A health scare hit the Norwood family after it was reported that singer Brandy may have suffered a possible seizure.

According to TMZ, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist had been taken to the hospital in Los Angeles after a medical situation, but she states that she is ok. She remained there overnight before sending a message to her social media followers.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

