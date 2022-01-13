Singer Brandy Is Being Sued for a $45,000 ‘Borrowed’ Ring She Was ‘Supposed to Wear at the AMAs’

Singer and actress Brandy Norwood is being sued due to a missing $45,000 ring that was supposed to adorn her finger for an awards show but never made it to the show or back to its owner.

According to TMZ, a Beverly Hills shop owner is accusing the I Wanna Be Down singer of possessing a ring that she was supposed to wear to last year’s American Music Awards.

Elle B. Mambetov, a fashion designer and Beverly Hills store owner, is taking Brandy and her stylist, Ashley Sean Thomas, to court after filing a lawsuit against them.

In the court filing, the Beverly Hills store owner is alleging that Thomas approached her last year to see if the singer could borrow jewelry and clothes to wear to the American Music Awards show that was taking place in November.