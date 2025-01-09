Brandy’s First-Ever Memoir Will Reveal Her ‘Work And Healing’

Singer/actress Brandy Norwood is set to open up in her first-ever memoir and reveal “the result of countless hours of reflection, work and healing.”

The Grammy-winning singer is set to release her new memoir this fall, and while it’s still untitled, it’s confirmed to share “her full story,” People reports. From her early days in Mississippi to the release of her debut album, Brandy, at just 15 years old, readers will learn Brandy’s perspective on her rise as a multifaceted entertainer.

“I am so excited to finally share my full story in book form,” Brandy said. “This memoir is the result of countless hours of reflection, work and healing. I hope readers will find comfort and inspiration in these pages.”

The book is described as “Brandy’s raw and inspiring memoir is a testament to hope, resilience and the strength needed to make peace with the past,” a statement shares.

Brandy had already acted in the early ’90s sitcom Thea before going on to star in the hit sitcom Moesha. She went on to make history by playing the title character in the 1997 TV movie Cinderella, becoming the first Black actress to play a Disney princess.

She continued to dominate the screen with roles in films like I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, all while continuing to release chart-topping follow-up albums like Never Say Never, Full Moon, and Afrodisiac.

In total, Brandy’s Never Say Never and Brandy albums are both multi-platinum; Full Moon went platinum, and Afrodisiac went gold. But with all highs come some “unimaginable lows,” which the memoir also plans to tackle with the goal of inspiring readers.

“It’s such an honor and such a blessing to be able to inspire people, to be able to have purpose that way, to be able to encourage young girls to dream big and to go after what you want,” Brandy said of the release.

Brandy’s memoir, set to release on October 7, 2025, through Hanover Square Press, is now available for preorder wherever books are sold.

