Social media was on a mission to find out if Nick Cannon was adhering to his fatherly duties.

A DM from a social media commenter recently sent Bre Tiesi, mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, into clap-back mode after she may have said a bit too much regarding the comedian’s physical and financial efforts with their 2-month-old child.

The Selling Sunset star appeared in a video that she posted to her Instagram expressing that it had been about three days since she had gotten a full night’s sleep as a result of her son “screaming his little head off” throughout the night.