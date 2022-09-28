Social media was on a mission to find out if Nick Cannon was adhering to his fatherly duties.
A DM from a social media commenter recently sent Bre Tiesi, mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, into clap-back mode after she may have said a bit too much regarding the comedian’s physical and financial efforts with their 2-month-old child.
The Selling Sunset star appeared in a video that she posted to her Instagram expressing that it had been about three days since she had gotten a full night’s sleep as a result of her son “screaming his little head off” throughout the night.
The video reportedly reached the feed of a particular follower who felt the need to chime in with some advice for the single mother.
“Can you get a night nurse to help you,” Instagram follower asked in Tiesi’s DM’s. “Having a baby takes a damn village.”
In response to the follower, the reality star wrote, “Lol ya sure u wanna pay for it?”
Shortly after, the engaged user made a suggestion that Tiesi should ask Cannon to pay for a night nurse. The TV personality replied, “I don’t need your unsolicited advice thanks. U have some f****** nerve.”
After she posted a screenshot of the conversation on September 25, along with her own piece of advice for those who felt the need to pry, Twitter went to work to get answers from Cannon.
Twitter showed Cannon the social media version of Wild ‘N Out with reposts and memes confronting his alleged failure in his fatherly duties.
According to E! News, Tiesi faced off with social media again to confront the out of control situation, explaining that her intentions were not to call out her baby’s father in any way; she was just “sharing a hard moment as a mom.” She added that her son is early in his teething stages. and he was irritated because her breast milk had accidentally spilled over.