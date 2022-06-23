Bre Tiesi Discusses Relationship With Nick Cannon: ‘I‘m Only Worried About My Family’

Nick Cannon’s next future baby mother publicly spoke about the unorthodox relationship she has with the radio show host in an interview this week.

Earlier this week, 31-year-old real estate agent, model, and ex-wife of former NFL player Johnny Manziel, Bre Tiesi, discussed her relationship with the Wild’ N Out creator and The Masked Singer host in an interview with B. Simone and Megan Brooks on their podcast Know For Sure.

“It’s TUESDAY that means it’s POD DAY 🎙 We had the chance to sit down with @bre_tiesi who is an entrepreneur, real estate agent and who is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s child. We got to dive into their relationship and what that looks like. This convo was great! TUNE IN NOW!“

The hosts questioned Tiesi about whether her union with Cannon was a form of polygamy or an open relationship? She responded, “This is our relationship and what you do outside of that is what you do outside of that. I’m only worried about my family. I’m only worried about my home. All of my needs are met at the end of the day. Everything is respectful. Everything is honest.”

Last month, the couple went on a “babymoon” to a Caribbean getaway for Tiesi’s 30th birthday, Page Six reported. Cannon announced in January that he was expecting his eighth child with the model.

Cannon is already the father of seven children: 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon,” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

The Masked Singer host also welcomed son Zen Cannon last year with Alyssa Scott, but the baby sadly passed away on Dec. 5 from brain cancer.