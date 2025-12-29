Breaking! Boxing Champ Anthony Joshua Injured In Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sustained minor injuries Monday in a fatal vehicle collision in Nigeria on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, just nine days after his high-profile knockout victory over Jake Paul.

Local authorities confirmed that two other passengers in the vehicle were killed in the accident, which occurred at approximately 11 a.m. local time near Sagamu, Joshua’s ancestral hometown in Ogun State, according to ESPN.

The 36-year-old British-Nigerian boxer was traveling as a rear-seat passenger in a Lexus SUV when the vehicle suffered a tire failure. According to Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo, the burst tire caused the driver to lose control, sending the car into a stationary commercial truck parked along the shoulder of the highway.

“He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention,” the Ogun State Police Command said in a statement. “Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene.”

Joshua was transported to an undisclosed hospital in Nigeria for evaluation. While photos circulating on social media showed the boxer being assisted from the wreckage and appearing to be in pain, his representatives have offered an optimistic outlook.

“Early indications are he is OK but waiting on further official news,” a spokesperson for Joshua told ESPN.

The crash comes during a period of professional resurgence for Joshua. On Dec. 19, he delivered a commanding sixth-round knockout against YouTube star Jake Paul in Miami, a win that moved him to a 29-4 professional record. The victory had reignited talks of a massive 2026 domestic showdown with British rival Tyson Fury.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who was on vacation with family at the time of the incident, expressed relief regarding Joshua’s condition while acknowledging the severity of the crash.

“We are trying to contact Anthony, and in the meantime, we don’t want to speculate on how he is, but thankfully, he appears OK from what I have seen in the images,” Hearn told Daily Mail Sport. “We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

Preliminary findings from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) suggest that excessive speed may have played a role in the collision during an attempted overtaking maneuver. Five adult males were reportedly involved in the crash; two died at the scene, while two others escaped without injury.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of Nigeria’s most critical and congested arteries, frequently cited by local authorities for accidents involving stationary vehicles and high speeds.

The Ogun State Police Command stated that a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

