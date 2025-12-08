Entertainment by Keka Araújo Don Rafael Ithier, Afro-Puerto Rican ‘El Maestro’ Of Salsa And Founder of El Gran Combo, Passes at 98 Ithier was a pioneer who helped construct the very bedrock of the salsa genre.







The Latin music world has lost a musical master with the passing of Rafael Ithier, the legendary founder, pianist, and musical director of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico.

Known universally as “El Maestro,” Ithier died at age 98, concluding a monumental six-decade career that cemented his position as one of the most consequential architects of contemporary salsa.

The famous Afro-Puerto Rican bandleader’s death was announced in his native language of Spanish via Instagram on Dec. 7. Itihier died the day before.

“COMUNICADO OFICIAL.El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico. Con profundo pesar confirmamos el fallecimiento de nuestro fundador, maestro y patriarca musical, Don Rafael Ithier Natal. Hoy despedimos no solo a un gran músico, sino al arquitecto de un sonido que marcó generaciones, un líder cuya disciplina, visión y amor por la salsa forjaron la historia de El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico y de la música latina en el mundo.” Translation: OFFICIAL STATEMENT. El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico. With profound sorrow, we confirm the passing of our founder, maestro, and musical patriarch, Don Rafael Ithier Natal. Today we say goodbye not only to a great musician, but to the architect of a sound that defined generations, a leader whose discipline, vision, and love for salsa forged the history of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico and of Latin music worldwide.”

“The caption continued, “A nombre de su familia y de todos los integrantes de El Gran Combo, queremos expresar nuestro más sincero agradecimiento por las incontables muestras de solidaridad, cariño y respeto que hemos recibido. Cada mensaje, cada recuerdo y cada expresión de apoyo han sido un abrazo para todos nosotros en este momento de profundo dolor.” Translation: On behalf of his family and all the members of El Gran Combo, we want to express our deepest gratitude for the countless expressions of solidarity, affection, and respect we have received. Every message, every memory, and every expression of support has been a comforting embrace for all of us during this time of profound grief.”

“El legado de Don Rafael Ithier permanecerá intacto, vivo y eterno en cada tarima, en cada nota y en cada corazón que alguna vez bailó, cantó o se emocionó con su música. Su historia continúa. Con respeto y gratitud, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico.” Translation: “Don Rafael Ithier’s legacy will remain intact, alive, and eternal on every stage, in every note, and in every heart that has ever danced, sung, or been moved by his music. His story continues. With respect and gratitude, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico.”

Ithier’s artistic perspicacity and rigorous leadership transformed El Gran Combo into “La Universidad de la Salsa,” a cultural institution and global emissary for the richness of Puerto Rican rhythm and musical excellence.

Born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 29, 1926, Ithier was a gifted, autodidactic pianist whose professional career began at 18. His Afro-Puerto Rican stature in music circles was first established in 1955 as the pianist for the celebrated ensemble led by Rafael Cortijo and Ismael Rivera — two other prominent Black Puerto Rican musicians.

In 1962, amid internal turmoil within the Cortijo orchestra, Ithier co-founded El Gran Combo. He became the singular, constant presence, steering the orchestra through the production of over 50 studio recordings, countless international itineraries, and numerous roster permutations—including the integration of vocal titans like Andy Montañez and Charlie Aponte.

Ithier’s creativity guided the genre’s evolution, yielding classic hits such as “Brujería,” “Un Verano En Nueva York, (which popular Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny reworked into a modern take), “Me Liberé,” and “Ojos Chinos.”

The proud Boricua’s dedication to a core musical architecture rooted in Puerto Rican identity and melodic lucidity, a structural rigidity he maintained even as salsa underwent various permutations.

“We can not and do not want modify the musical structure that has brought us success, because that is how the public want El Gran Combo to be,” Ithier once averred, emphasizing his fidelity to the band’s established signature sound.

A rare confluence of business acumen and artistic consistency characterized Ithier’s command of the orchestra. He cultivated a familial environment within the ensemble, garnering the deep reverence of musicians and producers worldwide.

In 1992, the copious contributions of Ithier and El Gran Combo to the musical canon were at the Festival De La Salsa at Madison Square Garden, confirming the orchestra’s incontrovertible icon status.

In March 2024, the University of Puerto Rico awarded El Maestro a double doctorate for his outstanding contributions to Puerto Rican music and culture.

Upon learning of El Maestro’s death, tributes from governmental officials, cultural figures, and salsa luminaries were immediately forthcoming, universally recognizing him as an indispensable pillar of Puerto Rican culture and an unparalleled orchestral conductor.

Ithier was a pioneer who helped construct the very bedrock of the salsa genre.

