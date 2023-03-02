BREAKING: Former ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Tim Norman Sentenced to Life in Prison

Tim Norman, former star of the hit show, Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the death of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr.

KSDK reported Norman was sentenced to life in prison. In September, Norman was found guilty on all charges, including murder-for-hire resulting in death and mail fraud. He received two life sentences for the murder-for-hire counts, and a 240-month sentence for the count of mail fraud. In September, a jury spent over 17 hours deliberating before reaching a verdict.

Last week, the disgraced reality star took to Instagram to proclaim his innocence. “Thank you for all the prayers. I’m still in disbelief. The feds know 100% I did not do those insurance policies,” Norman said. “But the jury didn’t get to hear that. And not one person got on the stand and said that I told them to hurt my nephew. They destroyed my name and image so you guys wouldn’t search for the truth.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported updates for the case after Norman was accused of orchestrating the murder to get $450,000 in insurance money. U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said Norman started the process of getting the insurance company to pay the claim shortly after his nephew’s murder.

Co-conspirators in the case were sentenced earlier this year. Trigger man, Travell Hill, was sentenced to 32 years in prison, according to Fox 2, and Terica Ellis was sentenced to three months.

Norman’s attorneys and character witnesses tried to move the judge to a reduced sentence. Attorneys claimed Norman “has been touched by violence and tragedy” and he was raised in a single-parent household by his mother. Court documents, obtained by KSDK, claimed Norman is looked at as a role model, helper, and leader in the community.