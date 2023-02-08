Breaking Out: Raedio Teams up with Honda to Elevate New Artists

Raedio, an audio everywhere company, and Honda announced a new collaboration today to help discover and empower aspiring music artists on-the-rise to take their careers to new heights.

“Breaking Out: An Artist & Discovery Platform” is a music competition series being launched by Raedio and Honda to help inspire the next generation of independent artists as they pursue their dreams while expanding Honda’s music programming to connect with a young and diverse audience. The series launches today with its first endeavor, “Honda Hot16,” a unique freestyle music competition where Raedio and Honda search for the next “breakout artist.” Additional Raedio and Honda activations will be announced in the coming months.

“Partnering with Honda to discover new talent will redefine how audiences engage with artists and music experiences,” said Raedio SVP of Strategy Clarissa Reformina.

“This collaboration is aligned with Raedio’s mission to serve creators first with new platforms and produce culturally relevant music, digital content and podcasts.”

“Honda’s collaboration with Raedio advances our commitment to helping artists on the rise by providing them with a platform to pursue their dreams. This latest Honda music initiative also enables us to build new relationships with young, multicultural customers and introduce them to fun-to-drive Honda vehicles,” added Phil Hruska, Senior Manager of Honda Marketing.

Raedio and Honda’s Hot16 Program Details:

Now open for entry, artists can text “HONDA HOT 16” to 310-356-9895 to learn how to upload their freestyle or visit https://theraedio.com/raedioxhonda/.

to learn how to upload their freestyle or visit https://theraedio.com/raedioxhonda/. The 16-bar verse competition is based on select beats handpicked by Raedio and Honda, from songs about pursuing your dreams and the uplifting power of music.

The finalist of Honda Hot 16 will receive the opportunity to perform alongside a headline artist at the world-famous Roxy in Los Angeles, CA, this spring.

Raedio, the growing record label, has launched similar initiatives to spotlight aspiring artists and composers, including the Emerging Artists Program with Google; CampRaedio session with Instagram; and hosting “Friends & Family” events with Grey Goose, Pizza Hut, Levi’s and Babe Wine.

Honda has a deep connection and long-standing commitment to music. For 21 years, the Civic Tour has provided more than five million fans with exclusive interactive concert experiences and behind-the-scenes access to unforgettable live music performances. In addition to the Civic Tour, the brand invests in its broader Honda music initiative through premier music festival partnerships, including Austin City Limits, and offers online music programming, performances, exclusive digital content, artist interviews and more to fans. To bring its music content to life, Honda works hand in hand with entertainment leaders including Billboard, Universal Music Group, 88rising, TikTok and Vevo.