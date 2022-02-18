Breakout Photographer Captures 40 Remarkable Black Men in ‘Gifted’

Jaimie Milner released her must-have coffee table book “Gifted” on Feb. 1.

Through unseen images, raw unfiltered full-length interviews, and thought-provoking perspectives, “Gifted” showcases the voice of black men today. Featured in the book are remarkable men in the arts, business, politics, and finance including Kris Bowers (“Bridgerton”), David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Michael Strautmanis (Obama Foundation), Hisham Tawfiq (“The Blacklist”), Chris Lyons (Andreessen Horowitz), Nate Parker (“American Skin”), Dean Garfield (Netflix), Steven Caple, Jr. (“Creed II”) and more.

“Gifted” is the product of the 10+ year journey of photographer Jaimie Milner. At Walt Disney Studios in 2009, Milner was an intern — one who was used as a reference for ‘Tiana,’ the black princess in the film “The Princess and the Frog.”

She quickly learned her prince was not black and her realization gave rise to an internal conversation about how black men are portrayed in the media.

“I didn’t see people like my father and friends reflected anywhere in the media,” said Milner.

“I wanted to show that these men exist — men that cared, that were smart.”

The book features 40 remarkable Black men and asks these men five thought provoking questions:

— Who are you?

— In your opinion, what is the myth and truth of Black men?

— How do you feel about the state of Black men today, and what would you like to see change?

— As a Black man, what do you need in your life to succeed?

— How do Black women aid in the progression of Black men?

Each of their answers offers an inside look into the minds and hearts of these men on a range of topics that will be of interest to readers looking to grasp a deeper understanding of Black male identity.

“In 2010, I began photographing and interviewing black men out of a curiosity. I wanted to know their dreams, their fears and over time that curiosity evolved into a desire to share what I found. The project now serves as a platform for their multitude of truths. Gifted features remarkable men in the Arts, Business, Politics, and Finance.”

“Through this project, my hope is not to change the views of others, but to ignite pride through positive imagery that reminds black men of the undeniable talent and influence they possess.”

“Gifted” is currently available for order.

Featured Gifted Men Include:

Y’lan Noel, Chris Lyons, Nate Parker, Jason Madison, Charles Harbison, David Oyelowo, Hisham Tawfiq, Spree Wilson, Kenny Leon, Danny Simons, Frohawk Two Feathers, Brandon Bell, Kris Bowers, Dustin Warren, Phil Upchurch, Charles Dickson, Jonathan Richards, Michael Strautmanis, David Sutphen, Jim Shelton, Dean Garfield, Robert Watt, Morgan Cooper, Bradford Young, Brandon McCaskill, Tutu Sweeney, Mark Greenfield, Lorenzo Diggins, Melvin Gregg, Steven Caple, Jr., Terence Nance, Michael Mctaggert, Metebrafor Agindotan, Ignacio Quiles, Hank Willis Thomas, Robert Marriott, Amani Olu, Stanley Lumax, Scott Tucker and Norman Maxwell.