Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend, Takes to the Red Table to Talk About Key Moments in Case

Breonna Taylor‘s boyfriend, who was present during the botched police raid in Kentucky that cost the EMT worker her life, is now speaking out about the tragic incident.

Kenneth Walker, the man who was dating Breonna Taylor when she fatally shot by police officers after they went to the wrong apartment in a no-knock raid on March 13, 2020, recently spoke to the women of Red Table Talk according to NBC News.

In the Facebook Watch interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris, Walker discussed the moment he found out that police officers killed Taylor.

In the preview clip of the show, which came out Oct. 12, Walker said he was in police custody between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. when he discovered she had been killed.

“Now I’m knowing what they’re probably accusing me of at this point, so I’m scared,” Walker said.

“They’re trying to ask me questions about me, and I’m like, ‘Listen, I’ll get to that. Where is Breonna? Is Breonna OK? Is she alive?’”

“Nobody [was] answering my questions. So I had to find out what happened on the news, sitting in jail.”

“They didn’t say her name, but they said a woman was killed,” he added. “That’s how I found out.”

Taylor was killed after police officers entered her apartment while she and Walker, were sleeping in bed. Walker, who is a licensed gun owner, said the plainclothes officers entered their home unannounced and that he called the police and fired a warning shot in self-defense, thinking they were intruders. One of the shots he fired struck one of the officers in the leg. The cops then responded with a hail of bullets that killed Taylor.

Police officers originally arrested and charged Walker with attempted murder of a police officer and assault. The charges were eventually dropped two months later in May 2020 after the case drew national attention.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the four Kentucky police officers who erroneously executed the search warrant have been charged with federal crimes related to the killing of Taylor.

On Thursday, August 4, a Louisville federal grand jury returned two indictments. The Department of Justice filed a third in connection with an investigation into the death of 26-year-old Taylor.