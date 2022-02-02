Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Sues NFL For Discrimination

Former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, who was recently let go by the team has filed a lawsuit against the National Football League alleging discrimination.

According to NFL.com, Flores, who is Black has sued the NFL and three teams, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, alleging discrimination based on his firing from Miami and pertaining to the interview process he went through with Denver and New York.

The 58-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court as it is pursuing class-action status. The suit is seeking unspecified damages from the league, the three teams named, and unidentified individuals.

Over three years at the helm of the team, Flores led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record and although Miami went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, the team did not make the playoffs. This was the first time the Dolphins had back-to-back winning seasons in almost 20 years, dating back to 2003.