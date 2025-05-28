News by Sharelle B. McNair Brian ‘Hakiym’ Simpson Supporters Lean On Oregon Governor For Clemency For Racial Self-Defense The fellow firefighter admitted during the trial that he threw the first punch at Simpson, so where is the crime?







Supporters of Brian “Hakiym” Simpson, a wildland firefighter, are asking the governor of Oregon to grant him clemency, claiming he’s a victim of a co-worker who referred to him as a racial slur, KGW 8 reports.

The 42-year-old is currently serving six years at Snake River Correctional Institution following a second-degree assault conviction by an all-white.

Simpson’s legal team claims it was a case of self-defense and that his his co-worker threw the first punch during the June 2024 incident.

“I do not deserve to be here for defending myself,” Simpson said in an interview. “This is a constitutional issue of, you have the right to defend yourself if you are being attacked, and that is what I did.”

According to Simpson, fellow firefighter Brandon Olson, who is white, woke up and told Simpson and other coworkers to quiet down while the crew was staying in a firefighting housing facility on a day off.

When Simpson responded, Olson allegedly said, “Pull your f***in’ pants up, n*****.”

Simpson attorney Eric Fournier highlighted that during the trial, Olson admitted to throwing the first punch

“He admitted at trial that he threw the first punch at Hakiym, no ifs, ands or buts about it,” the attorney said. “My opinion is, I don’t think it was a crime because I think he was acting in self-defense.”

Supporters and advocacy groups like the Black Alliance and Social Empowerment of Southern Oregon (BASE) are calling on Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek to exonerate Simpson and have him released as soon as possible.

According to Ashland News, firefighters witnessed Olson acting differently the week leading up to the assault. Toxicology reports later showed illicit drugs in Olson’s system at the time of the fight.

When Olson called 911, witnesses claimed—and transcripts proved—he reported that he “got jumped.”

“They’re all gonna say I started a fight,” Olson told the 911 operator. “I was upset because people kept slamming the door while I was sleeping, so I went outside. … I slammed a door because I was tired of it, and I asked who was going on fire and no one told me. … My jaw is broken. I’m f****d up. I can hardly talk.”

Simpson admits he got a few more punches and kicks in before the other firefighters broke things up, resulting in Simpson driving away. However, Olson pursued Simpson.

Despite all the evidence presented, a judge sentenced him to 70 months in prison, highlighting the severity of Olson’s injuries—and Simpson’s two prior felony assault convictions.

Olson’s attorney sent Kotek a letter objecting to Simpson’s exoneration, calling Simpson “overly violent” and dismissing the case as not being racially motivated.

But supporters and Simpson say otherwise.

While Simpson appeals his conviction, he hopes Gov. Kotek steps in since the appeal process could take years. “Once this is done, I want to get back out there and continue to fight fire and do the best I can to be the best firefighter I can and the best person I can, for the community,” Simpson said.