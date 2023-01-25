Brian McKnight and Wife Leilani Welcome ‘Rainbow Baby’

Singer Brian McKnight and his wife Leilani Mendoza are celebrating the arrival of their “rainbow baby” Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight.

The “Back At One” crooner took to Instagram on Monday to announce the arrival of his baby boy.

“For this child we have prayed and the Lord has granted us the desires of our hearts” 1 Samuel 1:27 God’s greatest gift, our son is here!!!” he captioned the post.

“🤍 Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight 🤍 We are so in love!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

The baby’s arrival comes three months after the couple announced their pregnancy and included “rainbow baby” as one of the hashtags in their Instagram post.

“We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT is coming soon!!!!!!!” McKnight captioned the post.

“To my beautiful wife you are my everything my hero my reason for living I’m so in love with you baby ♥️♥️♥️”

Early last year, McKnight shared the sad news that their son Kekoa passed away. The married couple shares three children.

They tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony McKnight was elated to share on social media.

“Mr. And Mrs. McKnight,” McKnight shared in his caption.

“Happiest day of our lives,” he captioned a second video post.

Back in December 2016, McKnight and Mendoza had only been dating for three years when the “Anytime” singer told the Montgomery Advertiser they were “more married than any married couple I know.” Five months later, the pair announced their engagement following a trip to Hawaii.

McKnight was previously married to Julie McKnight for 13 years before their divorce in 2013. The pair have two sons together: Brian Jr. and Niko.

In 2016, McKnight opened up about what lessons he took from his first marriage.

“When you decide to make a commitment to someone,” he said, “make sure that that person has everything you want. Do not compromise on one thing because it’s those things that are going to get you through the tough times.”