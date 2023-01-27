Brian Tyree Henry Moved To Tears After Angela Bassett Showers Him With Compliments

Social media viewers described this TV moment as a “gorgeous interaction of human kindness.”

Golden Globe-winning actress Angela Bassett hit an emotional spot for actor Brian Tyree Henry as the two made a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

During the episode, Henry took over the interview segment with Bassett, giving him a chance to ask her a few questions.

Henry poked a little fun with a question when he asked Bassett if she liked him more or Corden.

“I love what my eyes have laid sight on. And that is a completely brilliant artist whose work I’ve come to admire and to love,” she complimented Henry. “I appreciate the work that you do and I hope to be lucky one day to work with you. Your vulnerability and sensitivity and strength and you’re just a badass!”

Bassett’s response full of compliments caused Henry to tear up before he stood up to embrace her with a warm hug.

Viewers were also moved by the heartfelt moment, taking to social media to share their thoughts.

“The way Angela spoke to Brian chokes me up,” a commenter on YouTube wrote. “[She] is just a phenomenal human being.”

Another commenter wrote, “This was such a magical interview..the black beauty inside and out of both of these incredible artists, and their immense respect for each other radiated through my screen!!! Love this,” they concluded with two hearts.

Other media professionals also took to their Twitter pages to highlight the moment.

Spencer Althouse, an editorial director at BuzzFeed started his own thread about the interaction the actors shared on national television.

“Angela Bassett complimenting Brian Tyree Henry until he starts crying…whew! I’m emotional,” he tweeted.

Angela Bassett complimenting Brian Tyree Henry until he starts crying…whew! I’m emotional pic.twitter.com/ESo3FJlXxc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 23, 2023

Followers of Althouse responded to his post, one user saying, “Look at these Oscar nominees fangirling each other. I love it!!!!!”

Another Twitter user wrote, “*OSCAR NOMINEE Angela Bassett complimenting *OSCAR NOMINEE Brian Tyree Henry until he starts crying…whew! I’m emotional.”