Bring All Content To Life with this AI-Powered Text-To-Speech Tool

Spend enough time on Tiktok, and there’s no doubt that you’ll be exposed to videos featuring voiceovers that sound robotic. From how-to content to daily vlogs to cooking tutorials, social media is rife with footage with automated narrations. But while there’s nothing particularly wrong with creating content with the help of AI, hearing robotic sounds may be unappealing to the viewer, making them veer away from your page altogether.

This is where Speechnow comes into play. This tool lets you create voice recordings and audio equivalents of content for YouTube videos, Facebook ads, Instagram posts, and more, and the best part is it offers access to a wide range of sound effects, making the voiceovers sound natural. For a limited time, you can grab a lifetime subscription to the tool for over 90 percent off.

Videos with engaging voiceovers are more likely to convert and garner clicks, leads, traffic, or any sales. With Speechnow’s AI-powered text-to-speech function, you can bring static content like eBooks, PDFs, and other documents to life. The voices available are nothing like what you typically hear online, with over 800 languages and voices you can choose from. This way, you can easily create good voiceovers that communicate your brand’s story to your intended audience.

Using Speechnow is also straightforward. It’s capable of converting text to speech in just a few steps. Simply add the text you want to be turned into speech, select your preferred voice and language, and wait for your file to be created.

The audio files can be exported in various formats, including MP3, WAV, OGG, and WEBM. They’re also compatible with any video creation software, including iMovie, Lumed, Avid Pro Tools, Ableton, and Camtasia.

Bring any piece of content to life with Speechnow. A lifetime subscription normally costs $3299, but you can get it on sale for only $29.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.