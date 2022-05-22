Bring The Golf Course Into Your Home With This Simulator

Those who have discovered the fun world of golf know just how difficult it can be to leave the clubs alone once the rounds on the course end. Now that the weather has transitioned from the gray days of winter to the sun-soaked spring and summer, golfers are itching to get back on the course.

What if there was a way to bring the course to your living room television?

With the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator, you can play golf anytime and anywhere you wish. For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $299. That’s a savings of 25% from its MSRP ($399). You can add a two-year warranty for $35.99.

At its core, the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator is a full-fledged golf simulator that comes packed with 97 golf courses and mini-games. This simulator has captured 3D renderings of world-famous courses, making you feel like you’re there. A variety of skills challenges keep seasoned and new golfers alike sharp through a number of skill-building challenges and exercises.

True-to-life golfing rounds are just one of the features this simulator offers. Hone your skills with its impact trainer and post-swing analyzer. The weighted swing trainer creates an authentic impact sensation, while the post-swing analyzer records and displays swing data after every shot. Each swing you take is a lesson, as provided data includes club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path.

Watch this video.

This simulator comes with E6 CONNECT software, a TruGolf mini sensor, an impact trainer, and a swing path mat. “I got it for my son for Christmas. He loves it! Best purchase ever! He played it with his dad and they played it for hours. As they say, it’s not a video game… it’s like playing on a real course!” writes verified 5-star reviewer Joanne Miloro-Pirozzo.

Golf rewards those who are faithful to practice. With this simulator, you’ll do so with state-of-the-art analytics while playing some of the world’s most recognizable courses. Purchase it today and bring the golf course into your home.

