Meet Portland Art Museum Venues’ First Black Catering Partner

This Black chef is adding a whole lot of finger-licking flavor to the menu.

Cooking With B. Love, a food business founded by Portland native Brittinie Love, was announced as the newest exclusive catering partner for Portland Art Museum Venues (PAM).

According to Koin 6 News, CBS, the announcement on Saturday, Nov.12 declared Love as PAM’s first Black caterer, as her business was added to the list of preferred vendors. The 33-year-old chef was granted the opportunity to cater her first event with PAM after an invitation from certified executive coach Mary Morton led her to the PAM’s Fields Sunken Ballroom to cater her Living From the Inside Out event.

Love started pursuing her passion full-time after five years working with the Oregon Department of Human Services.

“I think while the pandemic happened, you just start feeling that, ‘What’s what gets me up every day? What gives me that drive? What brings me joy?’” she told Koin.

“…Ultimately I was like, ‘I want to get into something that is going to literally motivate me and make me happy and put a smile on my face.’”

Love started to publicize her passion for cooking through her social media platforms, live-streaming, and presenting simple recipes to her followers that they could try making at home.

“I had people continuing to follow and once we started breaking out of the pandemic, folks started reaching out a little bit more about doing private dinners and parties and large events. I would say literally within the last year, things have just been taking off,” Love said to Koin.

“I think the significance really is that I got my foot in the door, but it’s going to create opportunities for other people. I’ve already created a level of impact so that maybe I can be an inspiration for somebody to break those doors down,” Love told the news station.

Although she is small, she recognizes that she is doing big things. Love has catered for the Children’s Institute, Life Change Church PDX, her own Brunches with Britt, and more. She will also be hosting her sold-out Friendsgiving event on Friday, Nov. 18.

“I’m just excited… I tell people, ‘Always remember: when you’re cooking with love, it always tastes better.”