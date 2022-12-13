Brittney Griner Enjoys Barbecue and Dr. Pepper With Family After Arriving Home From Russia

Brittney Griner is happy to be home after being granted her freedom in a prisoner swap with Russia. In the wake of her release and return to the United States, the WNBA star enjoyed food, drinks, and quality time with her family.

People reported that Griner was in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Tuesday after being released from a Russia detention center last week. Griner enjoyed a barbecue “feast” ordered by her dad, Ray, beverages courtesy of Dr. Pepper, and a haircut courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs’ barber.

Griner cut her hair two weeks before her release because she thought her locs would freeze during the Russian winter she knew was approaching.

“It’s very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill,” Griner’s Russian attorney, Maria Blagovolina, told ESPN. “She should have waited until New Year’s Day.”

In addition to the time with family, Griner has already returned to the gym and was spotted dunking a basketball wearing Chuck Taylor sneakers.

“I think it’s fair to say that her picking up a ball voluntarily and the first thing being a dunk…it was really encouraging,” Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told CNN. “She was really excited.”

“She’s had a lot of psychological support,” Colas said of Griner’s voluntary stay in San Antonio. “The resources are very robust. It’s very supportive and very BG-centered [Brittney Griner-centered]. It’s about her developing agency.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@cherelletgriner)

On Sunday, Griner’s wife, Cherelle, took to Instagram to thank everyone who advocated for the pro athlete’s release from Russian custody.

“I’m humbled by their hearts,” Cherelle wrote. “To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some—is humanity in its purest form!”

“As BG [Brittney Griner] and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits—I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!”