Brittney Griner Just Months Away From Welcoming First Child With Wife, Cherelle Griner

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, are months away from welcoming their first child together.

The happy couple took to Instagram on April 13 to announce the big news over a photo that teased Cherelle’s growing baby bump and a few sonogram shots.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being #BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024,” they wrote.

It’s a big step for the Griners, who married in June 2019 after meeting a decade prior at Baylor University. Cherelle was an outspoken advocate for Brittney during her detainment in Russia for 10 months on drug charges.

The WNBA player was finally freed on Dec. 8, 2022.

“I had thought about that moment a thousand times, and I thought I would be full of tears,” Cherelle told People at the time. “But I was overwhelmingly happy. It was the first time I was able to finally exhale.”

Brittney has shared her instant love for Cherelle that started while they both attended Baylor from 2009 to 2013.

“I will never forget the day I met you at Baylor in the sub area! You tapped me on my shoulder and told me I took your milkshake (still up for debate lol) and I was immediately blown away at your beauty! You had no idea but I knew you were the one for me baby,” she wrote in an anniversary post in 2020.

The Phoenix Mercury player supported Cherelle from afar when she graduated from North Carolina Central University School of Law with her Juris Doctor degree in May 2022. Brittney wasn’t there in person, due to her detainment, but was there in spirit.

The couple spent months apart during the detainment as Brittney did not want Cherelle to travel to Russia to see her under those conditions.

“[Brittney] wrote me one letter and was like, ‘Babe, I know you wanna go down right now but like, don’t just yet,'” Cherelle told Good Morning America in May 2022. “I won’t go down until she’s back … Every single day matters for me to be sound, for me to be alert, for me to be attentive, to make sure that she comes back.”

Shortly after the interview, she connected with President Joe Biden, who assisted her with Brittney’s release from Russian custody. It took nearly seven months after her initial meeting with Biden for Brittney to regain her freedom.

“So over the last nine months, you all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life, and so today I am just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration,” Cherelle said during a press conference.

After such a rocky journey, the Griners will soon welcome a bundle of joy.

