Broadway Will Dim Its Lights In Memory Of James Earl Jones

Broadway is set to dim its lights in memory of James Earl Jones on Sept. 26 at 6:45 p.m. Eastern.

The Broadway League made the announcement on Sept. 23, exactly two weeks after Jones died at age 93 from unknown causes, Deadline reports. This traditional tribute sees the marquee lights of Broadway theaters dim for one minute to honor its fallen stars.

“James Earl Jones was a true pillar of the Broadway industry, providing unforgettable experiences to multiple generations of theatergoers–all while accumulating many well-deserved honors, awards, and achievements for his iconic performances in other entertainment fields,” said Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League.

“While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones’ significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages.”

Jones’ contributions to Broadway include his 1957 debut as an understudy in The Egghead. He won his first Best Actor in a Play Tony Award in 1969 for The Great White Hope, a role he reprised in the 1970 film adaptation, which earned him an Oscar nomination. His second Tony Award came in 1987 for his performance in August Wilson’s Fences.

Throughout his Broadway career, Jones starred in stage productions such as The Iceman Cometh, Of Mice and Men, Othello, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Driving Miss Daisy. His last Broadway credit was in 2015 when he performed in The Gin Game alongside Cicely Tyson.

Jones gained Best Actor nominations for On Golden Pond in 2005 and The Best Man in 2012. Jones received his flowers on Broadway prior to his death with his third Tony, a Lifetime Achievement Award, in 2017 and having the Cort Theatre renamed as the James Earl Jones Theatre in September 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: James Earl Jones Had A Delayed Diagnosis Of Type 2 Diabetes Decades Before His Death