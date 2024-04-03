Sports by Rafael Pena Bronny James Leaves USC To Enter Transfer Portal, Seeking More Playing Time Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, has decided to enter the transfer portal in search of more playing time.









Total Pro Sports reports that after a season with the USC Trojans that left questions about his future, Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, as of April 2, has decided to enter the transfer portal in search of more playing time.

Despite speculation about declaring for the NBA Draft, Bronny’s alleged priority remains to hone his skills on the court in college. Following the departure of head coach Andy Enfield, the young guard has opted to explore new opportunities.

James arrived at USC with high expectations and was ranked as the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle. However, his freshman season saw limited playing time, with just six starts in 25 games.

During USC’s preseason preparations, Bronny James encountered a setback, experiencing cardiac arrest during a practice session on July 25. Subsequent tests uncovered a congenital heart defect, offering hope for treatment that would enable his return to the court.

Following a rigorous recovery period, James missed the initial eight games of the regular season. However, he marked his awaited college debut on Dec. 10. Despite coming off the bench, James showcased his skills, contributing four points, three rebounds, and two assists during a victorious matchup against Long Beach State.

According to Bleacher Report, LeBron James, supportive of his son’s choices, acknowledged the tough decisions ahead, emphasizing Bronny’s need for more playing time to develop his talent.

With USC undergoing coaching changes and Bronny seeking a fresh start, the transfer portal offers new opportunities for the young guard. Despite a challenging freshman season, his potential remains undeniable, attracting interest from potential suitors eager to capitalize on his talent.

The season’s conclusion for USC proved disappointing, as they ended with a lackluster record of 15 wins and 18 losses. Their journey in the Pac-12 tournament saw them fall to Arizona in the second round, ultimately leading to their exclusion from the NCAA tournament for the first time in four years.