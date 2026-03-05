Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Products Could Be Brewing As Nike Files Trademark For Bronny James Logo The Nike LeBron Witness 9, featuring a Bronny James colorway was released March 2, the same day the trademark was filed.







Following in the footsteps of his future NBA Hall of Fame father, Bronny James has an official sneaker colorway after Nike filed a trademark for the logo of LeBron James’s eldest son.

According to Sports Illustrated, after the sneaker debuted in January in Bronny’s hometown of Cleveland, when the Lakers played the Cavaliers, the company filed the trademark on March 2. The sneaker is part of LeBron’s signature collection, the Nike LeBron Witness 9.

The trademark was filed on the same day that the “Bronny James” colorway dropped. The footwear can be purchased online on the Nike website for $115.

Bronny James signature logo has officially been filed by Nike after debuting earlier this January 👀👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/pyLoLdMzXE — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) March 2, 2026

Although it’s not Bronny’s signature sneaker, it does highlight the bloodline. The second-year NBA player has been signed to Nike since he was a freshman at the University of Southern California, where he played his only year of collegiate ball.

The Bronny LeBron Witness 9 features a Desert Pink and Pink Rise colorway. The tongue features the aforementioned logo and is embedded at the back of the sneaker.

Bronny seems to get more news about bouncing back and forth between the NBA and the G League, where he is averaging 9.5 points in 30.9 minutes for the South Bay Lakers. He regularly rides the bench when he is called up to the NBA.

For a player who barely plays, Bronny keeps getting press.

Ever since he was drafted with the 55th selection by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, basketball fans and detractors have been quick to point out the favoritism shown to Bronny. It did not stop once word got out that he had his own colorway on his father’s signature sneakers. Social media heads immediately had something to say—and they were not kind.

G-leaguers get signature shoes now. What a world. — ??!!ChaEl (@l2dachavez) March 3, 2026

They just giving anybody and everybody signature shoes now huh? Lol goofy — Anon Ymous (@AnonYmous755123) March 5, 2026

That shoe deal is the DEFINITE DEFINITION OF "It's about who you know and NOT What you know" ! As trash as this dude's game is, he gets his own shoe deal🥱? Isn't he the ONLY G League bum to get a shoe deal?🫣 — JR (@23JRV) March 4, 2026

Worst athlete to ever be given a shoe — Nathan (@rarenathan) March 3, 2026

