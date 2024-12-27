Bronny James Remains ‘Resilient’ Following Cardiac Arrest Suffered In 2023

South Bay Lakers rookie Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest in 2023 and is now revealing how he has been coping with the aftermath of the heart condition that paused his basketball pursuit at the time.

According to The Associated Press, James opened up about being “resilient” over the year since the emergency occurred. While he was a student-athlete at the University of Southern California (USC), he suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24, 2023, while practicing with his basketball team. After taking time off to recover, he rejoined the team, played limited minutes, and did not meet the expectations due to not playing at the pace he had been used to. Even after a lackluster year, he entered the NBA Draft, where the Los Angeles Lakers picked him with the No. 55th selection.

James has played with the team but has also spent time with the G League affiliate, where he is currently playing. After the game on Saturday, Dec. 21, the much-talked-about rookie spoke to the media outlet about dealing with the rigors of playing the game less than two years after his medical emergency almost derailed his plans.

“I’ve become resilient over these past couple of years fighting through injuries, mental illness, stuff like that,” James said. “Just, you know, coming in and working every day and staying the course.”

He mentions trying to get past the moment that scared him, his family, and the basketball fans who had been rooting for him since he played for Sierra Canyon School.

“Trying to get past that,” James told the media outlet. “It’s difficult, but I’m trying to work at it every day.”

His most recent stat line for the Dec. 21 game was six points, seven assists, four rebounds, and a steal while on the floor for the South Bay team for 25 minutes. The Lakers beat the Osceola Magic 120-104.

“I’m just showing up every day, trying to get better every day, trying to learn every day, and playing my game every day,” James stated. “And I feel like that’s what is getting me to have fun and enjoy this sport that I love every day.”

Despite the criticism of not being treated like most rookies and having a stat line only averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in his only year at college, he still looks to make a lasting impact to become a regular player in the NBA.

“My family, my parents, they are extremely thankful that I’m not only able to play basketball but also just walk around and speak to other people,” James said. “It’s a blessing to be able to play this sport that I love. There’s a chance I wasn’t going to be able to. So, I wake up and I’m thankful for that every day.”

