Like Father, Like Son: Bronny James Signs Name, Likeness, Image Deal With Nike

Like Father, Like Son: Bronny James Signs Name, Image, Likeness Deal With Nike

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son LeBron James Jr., on the court after the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at Staples Center on December 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Not only is Bronny James following in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a professional basketball career, but he also just signed with the brand his father represents.

Along with four other student-athletes, Nike has announced that James has placed his signature on a NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with the popular sportswear company.

Nike released the names of the other young athletes who are joining their family: Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and JuJu Watkins.

This is a great birthday present to James, who turned 18 last week. As evidenced in the video clip below, he and his father definitely celebrated in style.

The Sierra Canyon High School senior released a statement about the recent signing.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me.”

This may be a long relationship, as the 18-year-old has been wearing an assortment of Nike footwear over the years, including his father’s signature line. It should also be noted that LeBron James has a lifetime contract with the athletic brand that is reportedly worth a billion dollars.

Earlier this year, Bronny signed a NIL deal with underwear brand PSD. When he signed the partnership agreement he became the youngest athlete-entrepreneur to sign with PSD. He joined an expansive roster that includes Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Marshawn Lynch, Tyler Herro, and social media star Sommer Ray.

When Bronny was a freshman in high school, he was the only player who played in every game, a total of 34, for the season. He helped win against his father’s alma mater, St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, and was named MVP.

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

