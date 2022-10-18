Bronny James Follows Father LeBron as Brand Ambassador with Beats By Dre

Bronny James is definitely following in the footsteps of his father, LeBron James.

Less than one week after announcing that he has joined his father under the umbrella of Nike, Bronny will also be listening to his music via the Beats by Dre headphones too.

LeBron James was the first brand ambassador of the headphones created by Dr. Dre and now Bronny is the first high school athlete to sign with Beats by Dre. In a clever promo, Beats by Dre introduces the familial connection with “The Chosen One versus The Chosen Son,” highlighting a pickup game between father and son.

The Chosen One vs. The Chosen Son. 👑👑 Shop Beats Fit Pro at https://t.co/7Rut03Sx69@KingJames pic.twitter.com/W45x0tirur — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) October 17, 2022

Bronny is already making more money than some players competing in the NBA. Last week, Nike announced that the first son of LeBron James has placed his signature on a NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with the popular sportswear company.

The first NIL deal Bronny signed was with the underwear brand PSD. When he signed the partnership agreement he became the youngest athlete-entrepreneur to sign with PSD. He joined an expansive roster that includes Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Marshawn Lynch, Tyler Herro, and social media star Sommer Ray.

On3.com has a list titled the “On3 NIL 100.” According to the rankings, Bronny has the highest amount of earnings thus far this year. With the three deals he is committed to, he will earn an estimated $7.4 million.

He is one of four basketball players in the top 20. He is also one of three children of former professional sports players listed. Shedeur Sanders, the son of former NFL Hall of Famer, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, comes in at number 12 with an estimated $1.2 million in earnings. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shaqir O’Neal, is at number 16, bringing home $1.1 million.