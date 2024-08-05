‘Dads Against Predators’ Bust Bronx Prosecutor Caught Allegedly Soliciting A 13-Year-Old Boy

After being filmed by a vigilante group allegedly catching him going to meet a 13-year-old boy, a prosecutor from the Bronx resigned from his position.

According to The New York Post, William C.C. Kemp-Neal quit his job at the Bronx District Attorney’s office four days after a group named “Dads Against Predators” posted the video of him allegedly trying to meet a 13-year-old at a Target store in Mount Vernon, New York. The video clip, taken July 8 at around 8:30 p.m., reveals the person filming the video asking the 30-year-old Kemp-Neal if he was Marcus. As soon as he sees the man with the camera, he darts off and is chased by the man who yells, “Excuse me, everybody, this man right here came to meet a 13-year-old boy.”

As Kemp-Neal is chased, another man yells out, “Help! This is a pedophile trying to meet a 13-year-old boy!” As the former prosecutor allegedly tries to escape, another man appears, tackles him, and places Kemp-Neal in a headlock. As he is being subdued, the cameraman and someone he is working with, questions Kenp-Neal (as he tries to cover his face) and asks him if he is there to meet the young boy for a milkshake. He denies it as the man who tackled him continues to take him down as the men film the interaction.

A video was shared by The New York Post.

Police officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department arrived at the scene and, in a statement, said that they questioned everyone at the scene. The officers “encountered several individuals making allegations of wrongdoing” and said there would be a “comprehensive investigation.”

Kemp-Neal was not charged with a crime.

A statement was also released from the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

“William Kemp-Neal worked here as an ADA from June 28, 2020, until July 17, 2024. He resigned from the office.”

