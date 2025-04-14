News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Bronx Woman Arrested After Going Viral For Allegedly Socking Pro-Life Activist In The Mouth During Street Interview The arrested woman, 30-year-old Brianna Rivers, claims the interviewer twisted her words.







A Bronx woman has been arrested after going viral for an altercation with a pro-life activist who allegedly misconstrued her words during a street interview.

The botched interview left the activist with a bloody nose after provoking the wrong woman on the street. The New York Post confirmed that NYPD officers arrested Brianna Rivers for second-degree assault over the recorded incident. The Neighborhood Talk reposted a clip that led up to the punch.

Rivers’s reaction to the tense conversation with Savannah Craven Antao, a reporter for the pro-life advocacy group Live Action, subsequently went viral. According to Vibe, Craven Antao works as a journalist for Live Action.

The incident sparked after Craven Antao began asking her interviewee questions about abortion and Planned Parenthood. However, things took a turn when Rivers accused Craven Antao of twisting her words to fit her conservative agenda.

“I’m not the one who admitted they would be OK with killing babies in foster care and killing children that have been abused,” said Craven Antao in the clip.

Rivers began to respond, but frustration took over, leading her to jam her fist into Craven Antao’s face. While she walked away from the scene, Rivers later released an apology on Facebook. However, she emphasized that it was Craven Antao’s fault for how the situation played out.

“To Savannah, I sincerely apologize, but I cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one-sided narrative,” stated Rivers. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse. She knows the truth, and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist, not a ‘reporter,’ and the truth will be told.”

Despite the apology, Craven Antao broke the news of River’s arrest to the internet days later. She publicly thanked New York City’s 28th precinct in the post for handling the matter. However, she has yet to address River’s regrets for getting physical.

Moreover, Craven Antao did not address Rivers’ concerns that she controlled the narrative by withholding the entire interview footage. The continued issue sparked debates across social media on Craven Antao’s alleged manipulation tactics and the heightened reaction from her interviewee.

RELATED CONTENT: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested After Money Dispute Leads To Alleged Double Murder

