Bronx Woman Sexually Assaulted In Her Apartment Building In Broad Daylight

Bronx residents are left in shock after a 27-year-old woman was assaulted and raped in broad daylight inside her apartment building.

Surveillance cameras inside the apartment, located near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street, caught the harrowing incident and the suspect on video.

The footage showed a Black man in what appeared to be a lobby or hallway of the building grabbing the woman from behind and placing her in a chokehold around 3:30 Friday afternoon. The victim reportedly fell unconscious, and then he sexually assaulted her.

After raping her, the assailant took off on foot.

A resident in the area spoke to the news outlet about the chilling assault.

“This pandemic has gotten everybody shaken up … for a young lady to be done like that. It’s heartbreaking,” said 70-year-old Margaret Cotton, who has been living in the neighborhood for nearly 15 years.

The unidentified victim suffered abrasions to her face, including her mouth and nose and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The alleged rapist donned a colored durag, black hoodie and jeans with black and white gym shoes in the video. He was also carrying a red and black knapsack.

According to a Harvard study, sexual assault has increased dramatically since the onset of the pandemic. During and after Hurricane Katrina, this phenomenon also occurred where sexual assault increased by 45%.

The study also indicated that victims may not always come forward.

Bronx police are still searching for the suspect. If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, download the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app or text 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).