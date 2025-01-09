Arts and Culture by Stacy Jackson Brooklyn Academy Of Music To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. At 39th Annual Tribute Event BAM's annual tribute to Dr. King will gather community members, artists, and civic leaders for a day of activism, music, and activities.







BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso will welcome artists, activists, and community members to BAM’s Howard Gilman Opera House on Monday, Jan. 20, for the 39th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

According to a press release, the annual event is “New York City’s largest celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.”

The event will feature performances in remembrance of the late civil rights activist’s journey toward justice and equality. Kiri Moore of Ailey II will perform an excerpt from the former Alvin Ailey artistic director Judith Jamison’s 1984 choreographic work, Divining.

The intergenerational pop-up choir community, The Fire Ensemble, will perform its blend of gospel, soul, and musical theater. The choir, founded by Kentucky-born composer Troy Anthony, centers BIPOC and queer voices who perform works rooted in predominantly Black musical styles. During this year’s event, the choir welcomes community members to participate in its tribute performance. (Individuals interested in lending their voices are encouraged to sign up to attend rehearsals.)

The youngest member of the Little Rock Nine, Carlotta Walls LaNier, will deliver a keynote address, sharing her historic journey in desegregating Central High School in 1957.

BAMKids will present If “You Can’t Be the Sun, Be a Star!” The interactive event invites families to participate in mural-making, a vintage photo booth and movement workshops as they reflect on Dr. King’s legacy.

A screening of Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, a documentary that explores the work of South African photographer Ernest Cole, will take place at 1:00 p.m. at BAM Rose Cinemas.

BAM’s 39th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. King is free and open to the public. For more information on tickets, seating, and a complete list of events, visit BAM.org.

Check out highlights from last year’s tribute.

