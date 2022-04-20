Brooklyn-Based Artist Jade Purple Brown Designs Häagen-Dazs New ‘City Sweets’ Collection

Graphic artist Jade Purple Brown, who expresses through her bold and colorful designs, has brought her undeniable talents to Häagen-Dazs’ “City Sweets” collection.

Inspired by popular street foods from cities across the country, the ice cream collection was released nationally on April 19. From churros to waffles, “City Sweets” offers your favorite grab-on-the-go treat and snack.

Combined with the company’s classic flavors, the new collection features Dulce de Leche Churro, Coffee Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, Summer Berry Cake Pop, and Black & White Cookie. Three of the sweet flavors are also being sold as snack bars.

To introduce the new flavors, Häagen-Dazs teamed up with the color-obsessed artist to design the new collection’s packaging. She committed to using her art as a form of creative expression by pairing the luxurious feeling of indulging the ice cream with her “signature style to create mouth-watering swirls that capture the vibrant spirit” of the products.

“Each flavor is translated in a way that feels abstract and unique. You see this in the winding curves of color that look like a churro, the round cloud-like shapes that look like a fluffy cake pop, or in the fluid swirling pattern that looks like when milk is poured into a fresh cup of coffee,” said Brown.

“Inspired by the creativity of Häagen-Dazs founding tastemakers who emigrated from Poland to the Bronx, we are continuing our work to uplift new voices and showcase diverse creators,” said Elizabeth Marquez, chief marketing officer at Dreyer’s, Haagen-Dasz’s parent company, according to Fox Business.

Häagen-Dazs also tapped the Brooklyn-based artist to work on its Tastemakers program last year. Her work helped propel the mission of spotlighting underrepresented communities and creatives.

“We were inspired by Jade’s work as a #ThatsDazs tastemaker in 2021 and immediately thought of her when considering who should design the City Sweets packaging,” Marquez added.

While showcasing her talent on these projects, Brown said, “it’s important for other up-and-coming artists to see that their art has the ability to take them to so many different places and that their own unique point of view holds importance.”

According to Food Business News, Häagen-Dazs has and will continue its efforts to uplift marginalized creative communities, including donating $1 million to organizations such as Hot Bread Kitchen, a nonprofit that supports women of color and immigrants in New York City’s food industry.