Brooklyn Entrepreneur Launches Virtual Tax Prep Services For Low-Income Families

Meet Tahvia Shannon, a 30-year-old African American entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, who is the vounder and CEO of Virtufin Precision Solutions, a Black-owned virtual tax prep company that is transforming the financial landscape for low-income families in all 50 states. Launched during the last tax season, her company specializes in providing comprehensive virtual tax preparation services, credit repair, and essential financial education tailored to meet the needs of the community—all from the comfort of clients’ homes.

Having risen from humble beginnings and having experienced the challenges of the New York City shelter system, Shannon understands first-hand the importance of financial stability and education. “I want to empower families to take control of their finances and build a secure future for themselves and their children,” she comments. With her personal journey fueling her passion, she is committed to making a difference in the lives of those she serves.

Shannon is trained in and dedicated to helping low-income families, families affected by the recent hurricane disasters, essential workers, gig workers, and small business owners who want to maximize their deductions and financial opportunities.

Shannon’s ultimate goal is to enter the real estate market, a move she believes will not only build wealth for herself but also secure her family’s future and ensure she will never face homelessness again. She is dedicated to creating pathways for others to achieve similar financial independence through education and support.

Virtufin Precision Solutions has already made a significant impact in the community through successful initiatives, including a financial literacy workshop at PS 41, a New York City public school in Brooklyn. Parents provided glowing feedback, expressing their gratitude for the valuable knowledge gained during the session. “We aim to continue facilitating workshops, not just for parents, but also to educate children about financial responsibility from a young age,” Shannon adds.

In line with her mission to uplift the community, Shannon is planning a series of exciting initiatives for 2025, including a back-to-school giveaway, a toy drive for Christmas, and a coat drive for winter. These events are designed to support families in need and foster a sense of community during the holiday season.

The virtual nature of Virtufin Precision Solutions ensures that clients can access top-notch tax services without the stress of travel, making it more convenient than ever to receive the financial support they need. As the tax season ramps up, Virtufin Precision Solutions is actively accepting new clients, ready to help families maximize their tax refunds and navigate the complexities of tax preparation with confidence.

With a focus on exceptional service, Virtufin Precision Solutions offers competitive referral fees and incentives for clients who bring in new customers, creating a collaborative environment where everyone can benefit. Shannon has also partnered with local daycares, hairstylists, nail technicians, salons, churches, and car dealerships for the ongoing tax season, ensuring that families have access to the resources they need.

“By working together with local businesses, we can create a network of support that extends beyond tax season,” Shannon explains. “Our goal is to help families achieve financial independence and instill the values of financial literacy in the next generation.”

As a proud mother herself, Shannon is dedicated to teaching her children about finances and instilling the importance of managing money wisely. She believes that with the right tools and knowledge, families can break the cycle of financial instability and create lasting change in their lives.

Virtufin Precision Solutions is poised to become a beacon of hope and empowerment in the community, providing essential virtual tax preparation services that cater to the unique needs of low-income families. With Shannon at the helm, the business is set to grow and make a meaningful impact, one family at a time.

For more information about Virtufin Precision Solutions, to schedule a consultation, or to learn how you can get involved, please visit https://linktr.ee/virtufinprecisionsolutions

Also, be sure to follow Tahvia Shannon on Facebook

This news was first reported by Blackbusiness.com.

RELATED CONTENT: Tax Time: Understanding Pros And Cons Of A Refund And Bill