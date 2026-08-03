(Photo: aboodi vesakaran/Pexels) Arts and Culture by Sidnee Michelle Brooklyn Will Host NYC’s 1st Parade Dedicated To Jamaica The free event will kickoff at Bob Marley Boulevard at the intersection of Church and Flatbush Ave.







Organizers say New York City will host its first parade dedicated exclusively to celebrating Jamaican heritage when the inaugural Jamaica Rising Day Parade steps off in Brooklyn Aug. 8, highlighting the borough’s deep ties to one of the nation’s largest Jamaican communities, PIX 11 reports.



The free event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Bob Marley Boulevard, located at the intersection of Church and Flatbush avenues, before proceeding north along Flatbush Avenue through central Brooklyn.



Organized by the Jamaica Rising Day Parade organization, the celebration is expected to draw thousands of attendees under the theme, “Jamaica Rising: One People. One Legacy. One Future.”



Participants will include cultural organizations, schools, churches, youth groups, elected officials, athletes, entertainers, and marching bands. Local vendors will also offer Jamaican food and other goods throughout the day.



Organizers say the parade is designed to recognize Jamaica’s cultural contributions while celebrating the history and influence of the Jamaican diaspora in New York City. Brooklyn is home to one of the largest Jamaican communities outside of Jamaica, making the borough a natural setting for the inaugural event.



The celebration comes as Jamaican communities around the world mark Jamaica’s independence, which the Caribbean nation gained from the United Kingdom Aug. 6, 1962. While New York City’s annual West Indian American Day Carnival has long celebrated the broader Caribbean community, organizers say the Jamaica Rising Day Parade is the first event in the city dedicated solely to Jamaican heritage.



The parade will transform a stretch of Flatbush Avenue into a showcase of Jamaica’s national colors — black, green, and gold — while highlighting the country’s music, food, traditions, and community organizations.



The Jamaica Rising Day Parade is free and open to the public.

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