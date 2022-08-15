Brother Of Former NLF Player Aqib Talib Wanted By Police For Fatal Shooting Of Youth Football Coach

Texas authorities are searching for Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL player, Aqib Talib, after an altercation at a youth football game Saturday night resulted in the fatal shooting of a coach, according to CBS Dallas.

Police listed Yaqub Salik Talib as the prime suspect and issued an arrest warrant following the shooting at Lancaster Community Park in southeast Dallas County, CBS Dallas reported.

The events unfolded after two opposing coaches and the referees engaged in a brawl, according to the Lancaster Police’s press release, the New York Post reported.

Youth football coach, Mike Hickmon, 43, was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to local reports.

We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster pic.twitter.com/H9dIYjXEit — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) August 14, 2022

“We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster,” tweeted Texas Football Life on Saturday.

A video captures the alleged squabble that shows a referee trying to diffuse a tense moment by calming a man as they both walk in the camera’s direction. However, another fight breaks out behind them that involves several people. A succession of gunshots ring out, and then the person recording finds shelter, according to CBS News.

Aqib Talib’s attorney said to TMZ, “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

People describe Hickmon as a pillar of the Lancaster community, notes CBS Dallas.

“They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people,” friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said.

“… Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what’s right. It’s just very tragic,” Mayes continued.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Aqib Talib, who became a five-time Pro Bowler. He also played for the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and the Denver Bronco before retiring in 2020.