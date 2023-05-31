The Brotherhood Sister Sol Honors Dapper Dan At 18th Annual Voices Gala

Courtesy of 5WPR

Youth Development and Social Justice Organization Celebrates Impactful Programming Alongside Harlem Fashion Icon

The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), a renowned youth development and social justice organization based in Harlem, held its highly anticipated 18th annual Voices gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, May 11.



The star-studded event recognized legendary fashion designer and Harlem native Dapper Dan for his influential contributions to fashion, music, and culture, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Over 500 friends and supporters gathered for an unforgettable night, successfully raising over $1.5 million for the nonprofit. The guest list featured a diverse array of local politicians, celebrities, and notable figures, including Dapper Dan, Ellie Kemper, Ouigi Theodore, Detavio Samuels, Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, Alvin Bragg, Damon Hewitt, Terence Winter, Indira Scott, and more.

Hosted by Co-Founders Khary Lazarre-White and Jason Warwin, the Voices gala serves as BroSis’ signature annual benefit that shines a spotlight on its youth members and life-changing programs. The evening showcased the personal journeys of these remarkable young individuals through captivating spoken-word performances, providing attendees with an opportunity to celebrate BroSis’ mission of empowering youth and fostering the development of future community leaders.