Broward College President Appointed Deputy Chair of Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Broward College President Gregory Adam Haile, J.D., has been appointed by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to deputy chair of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

His term as deputy chair began on January 1, 2023, and runs through December 31, 2024. Haile will be the first education leader to serve as deputy chair of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank in approximately 70 years, and he is the first public college president to ever serve as deputy chair of the Atlanta Fed. Haile serves on the board’s executive committee alongside the chair, performing essential leadership and governance functions of the Bank.

“The performance of our nation’s higher education institutions is an inextricable element of the performance of our nation’s economy. I have been privileged to advance the understanding of this intersection as a board member for the past two years, and am honored to advance my service in this increased capacity,” Haile said. “The opportunity to contribute my perspective to policy discussions that will impact the financial well-being of countless Americans is a responsibility that I will continue to handle with care.”

Federal Reserve Member Banks appoint Class A and B directors, while the Federal Reserve Board of Governors appoints Class C directors. The Reserve Bank’s chair and deputy chair must be Class C directors. Haile was appointed as a Class C director at the start of 2022.

Since assuming leadership of Broward College in July 2018, the institution has been repeatedly recognized as one of the top ten (from more than 1000 colleges) community colleges in America by the Aspen Institute, has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the #1 college in the Southeastern United States for minimizing student loan debt, and the College has been nationally recognized for Broward UP™, a service model expansion that has significantly improved access to post-secondary education and economic mobility for Broward County residents in zip codes with disproportionately high unemployment rates and low education attainment rates.

Haile teaches a self-designed four-credit course at the Harvard Summer School (Higher Education Law and Policy), and he is known for his exceptional record of representing the interests of Broward College and providing thought leadership through partnerships and service within the local community and beyond. He currently serves as chair of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance and on the boards of Florida TaxWatch, Everglades Foundation, BBX Capital, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Achieving the Dream, the Broward Workshop, the United Way of Broward County, and he is a member of the Orange Bowl Committee and the Council on Foreign Relations. Haile has been listed among Florida Trend’s 500 most influential business leaders of the state of Florida.