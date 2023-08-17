BRUJA & BUSINESS: This August, Put Your Best Self Forward

When the great Toni Morrison wrote the words “you are your best thing,” she was speaking about loving, knowing and believing in ourselves and our worth. As we usher into August, the month ruled by the sun, we are invited to tap deep down into the core of who we are and shine our brightest light.

Knowing your worth, means believing you have value—that you are worth it. This month gives us a warm invitation to bring our best selves forward; for the sake of our business and for the honoring of ourselves and our magic. This summer is the hottest temperature our planet has ever experienced! August is a hot time for you to remember your self value and the value of your business

Let this month’s horoscopes be your guide on how we can love and believe in ourselves more. Take time this month to reflect on the following: Do you actually know how wonderful you are AND do you actually believe in yourself and the success of your business?

Aries (March 21- April 20)



Do you have time for yourself sweet Aries? You’ve been outside, you’ve been mingling and you’ve been mixing with everyone. BUT! Have you created space this summer for deeply connecting with yourself ALONE? You have been around a lot of opinions and ideas that aren’t yours. This time alone will help you reset your heart and help you move forward with decisions for your business.

(April 20 – May 21)

Take a deep breath in! Let it out. Then take another inhale and imagine everything that’s on your mind will sort itself out. Hold your breath for three seconds then exhale for as long as you can. Push the air out of your body. Push the stress away from you. Repeat as needed. You are feeling overwhelmed Taurus and you need to remember you are POWERFUL. Let this breath practice relax your nerves and mind. Remember, things will work and sort out in ways that support you.

Gemini ( May 21- June 21)



Watch the way you speak to people. All communication ain’t good communication. Gemini is ruled by the planet mercury which rules the way in which we communicate. Whatever has been bothering you is impacting your mood and ability to communicate with care. You might not have meant harm when you said that to that person, but your delivery came across as if you were. Have you said some mirror affirmations lately? Have you reminded yourself how wonderful you are? You are in deep need of a reset.

Cancer (June 21 to July 23)



Let it go. If it is not aligned with you, don’t keep it attached to you. You have to start believing in yourself again! But are you willing to let go of what’s blocking you from shining your light? What could it be that is holding you back? Maybe it’s a person or maybe it’s a bad habit you can’t give up. Regardless of what it is, you have to be willing to let it go. You have to be willing to step out in your truth.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 23)



You can stop to rest but now is not the time to take a break. Do you understand the difference? Yes, you can drink some water and get some sleep, but do not walk away from the path you are currently on. This is leading you towards where you need to be Dear Leo. It is as if you’re taking a hike up a mountain and you’re almost at the top. Don’t put that project down and don’t abandon any self care projects! Keep hiking!

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23)



Let things fall apart sweet virgo. By doing this, you are creating space for change. You need things to change. It might feel like things ain’t working out for you BUT things will work out for you if you let go. Let’s be honest! That business you are carrying is not yours. What you are holding on to is not yours to keep. Don’t resist what you need to let go of.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 23)



Stop spending time thinking of what should of happened. You are living in the past and not moving forward. That situation does not dictate your abundance but it could if you don’t stop overanalyzing the past. What lessons did this past situation teach you? What type of strategy can you build to protect yourself moving forward? Find a way to stop being stuck in the past.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 22)



Are you ignoring all the signs around you? You should pay attention to what the universe has been trying to tell you. You may have noticed the same things keep happening and the same message keeps finding you. Do you have to continue hearing things over and over and over again to believe them?







Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)



Success is your birthright. This month may be a good time to check in on your capacity. Do you have the structures in place to support your growth? Now is an ideal time to collect the supplies you need before your personal expansion. The success of your growth depends on having the right structures in place. Is the team built the way you want it? Have you upgraded that certification? Before you continue pushing forward, stop and make sure you have all that you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20)



Stop brainstorming. You can have a 1000 and one ideas but are you ever going to act on them? Everyone loves your creativity and thoughtfulness sweet Capricorn. We would also love it if you move forward with an idea out of the brainstorming phase. What is stopping you from taking the initiative to see a project through? Are you afraid that it won’t be successful? Or are you not able to plan time to take things to the next level? You don’t need to think of another thing! You just need to do it.

Aquarius ( Jan. 20 – Feb. 19)



You have been going against your inner wisdom. This is self -sabotage. Why don’t you trust yourself? Have you noticed how things don’t go well when you go against what you feel is right? You’ve felt defeated lately because you have not been listening to yourself. Stop listening to others on this subject. It always takes you down the wrong route. Bet on yourself. Believe in yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 21)



Make space in your life for a miracle to come in. You’ve been stalling on making a decision and it’s for a good reason. Maybe the choice you need to make is something completely different than what you expected. The answer to your situation could be something you never imagined. Are you making space in your life for something unexpected? Get ready for it to come in. It is something that you need.



