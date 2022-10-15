Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Decides to Remove Album From Grammy Consideration

It looks like Silk Sonic won’t be spending their evening at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this year.
The artistic duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, announced the removal of An Evening With Silk Sonic from the 2023 Grammy Award consideration after an anonymous nomination, Mars told Rolling Stone:
“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year.”
The sensual album featuring titles like “Leave The Door Open,” “Smokin Out The Window,” and “Put A Smile On” was a hit when it was released in November 2021. Mars and .Paak crooned their way to debut at number two on the Billboard 200.
Mars expressed to Rolling Stone that the band was grateful for the support the album received and feels like they already won.
“We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”
“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” he said.
In 2018, Mars’ 24K Magic album won six categories, beating rappers Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. But going home with awards for every single nomination it received spurred backlash.
CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., said, “Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year.”
“We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”
Mars also said, “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023.