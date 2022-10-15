Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Decides to Remove Album From Grammy Consideration

It looks like Silk Sonic won’t be spending their evening at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this year.

The artistic duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, announced the removal of An Evening With Silk Sonic from the 2023 Grammy Award consideration after an anonymous nomination, Mars told Rolling Stone:

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year.”

The sensual album featuring titles like “Leave The Door Open,” “Smokin Out The Window,” and “Put A Smile On” was a hit when it was released in November 2021. Mars and .Paak crooned their way to debut at number two on the Billboard 200.