Brush Up On Your Google Skills With This $40 Bundle

If you’ve just gone into business for yourself and set up that great website, then you might not need that brick-and-mortar store, after all. There’s no need to get people to patronize your store down the street. These days, all you need are those virtual visitors — customers that are really interested in buying what you’re selling.

Millions of people use Google to find new products every day, but if you’re a small business owner, it can be pretty difficult to drive traffic to your website in such an overcrowded space. If you’re trying to make your way to the top of Google’s search results pages, then the Complete Google Master Class Bundle can help.

This bundle features 10 courses and 254 lessons on GSuite, Google Ads, Analytics, Google Docs and other amazing apps. Each course is taught by top-rated instructors like Daragh Walsh, a Google Certified Marketer with 4.4/5 stars from over 9,000 student reviews, and Alex Genadinik, a business coach and SEO marketer who has also earned a 4.4/5 rating on his training courses.

The Ultimate Google Ads training course by Isaac Rudansky is a great place to start if you’re new to the platform. This crash course contains 70 comprehensive lessons to teach you the skills you need to win customers with an optimized campaign that sends high-quality traffic to your website around the clock.

Whether you’re improving your SEO or checking out how well your marketing campaign is doing, Google Analytics is the best way to track your website’s progress, and this bundle contains five courses that show you all you need to know about this powerful tool.

If you need to brush up on your Google skills for your business, website, or career, then this bundle will get you up to speed. Right now, you can get access to all 10 courses in The Complete Google Master Class Bundle for just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.