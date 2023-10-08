‘Buckeye Nation, How We Feeling?’: Bryce James, LeBron’s Son, Receives Scholarship Offer From Ohio State University

Bryce James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, reportedly received a scholarship offer to play basketball at Ohio State University, the same university his father once said he would have attended had he chosen to attend college. According to People Magazine, James received the offer during his unofficial visit to the campus on Oct. 7.

Bryce posted, “Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio State #GoBuckeyes” on his Twitter/X account on the same day of his visit, confirming the speculation.

Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio state #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/C2JFXfCEoj — Bryce James (@bryce_james23) October 7, 2023

Bryce’s older brother, Bronny James, also visited Ohio State before ultimately choosing to attend the University of Southern California. ESPN currently has Bryce, a junior at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, CA, listed as a four-star recruit and says that he has also received an offer from Duquesne University, but but has yet to take any official or unofficial visit to that university. Bryce currently stands at six foot six inches tall and plays shooting guard. According to NBA Draft Room, his prospects of projecting as an NBA player are high, given his skill level. In their player profile, they describe Bryce as “A very skilled outside shooter with a soft touch and near perfect form, Bryce is a big wing with a high skill level and a quickly improving game. He’s shown the ability to score from 3 levels and has a much improved dribble drive game with better bounce and explosiveness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BJ (@_justbryce)

Bryce also posted pictures of himself on Instagram wearing an Ohio State basketball jersey utilizing several poses and one of them included his mother, Savannah James.

The photo set was captioned, “Buckeye Nation, how we feeling?” To which users responded with enthusiasm, including Bryce’s big brother, who replied, “COMPYYYYYY”

If Bryce has chosen to attend Ohio State, things could get very interesting with regard to potential NIL deals. In 2022, Bryce signed an NIL deal with Klutch Sports, an agency founded by his father’s longtime friend and business partner, Rich Paul. On3, a site that tracks NIL deals, estimated Bryce’s NIL value at $1.2 million, but that was before the Ohio State offer. According to the site, their valuation makes Bryce the most profitable high school basketball player in the country.

