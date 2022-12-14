Coming in Clutch: LeBron James' 15-Year-Old Son Bryce Signs NIL Deal as High School Freshman

Another one of LeBron James’ sons has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) agreement with his business partner’s agency.

His youngest son, Bryce James, who is currently a freshman at his older brother Bronny James‘ school, Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA, has signed an agreement with Rich Paul‘s Klutch Sports Group. The agency made the announcement via its Twitter account on Monday.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 15-year-old freshman signed the contract about four months after reportedly receiving his first college offer, even though he does not graduate until 2025. Bryce recently played his first varsity game at Sierra Canyon High School.

CBS Sports reported that the Klutch Sports Group will be handling Bryce’s negotiations for whatever high school deals he is offered. There are plenty of basketball analysts who feel that Bryce may actually be better and more talented than his older brother.

Earlier this summer, LeBron celebrated his youngest son’s first Division I offer from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA.

Bryce joins his brother, Bronny, who has signed several NIL deals as he prepares to enter the collegiate ranks next year. Bronny has already joined his father under the umbrella of sneaker giant, Nike, as well as inking another deal with Apple’s Beats by Dre headphones. The high school senior also inked his first NIL deal with the underwear brand PSD. When he signed his first partnership agreement earlier this year, he became the youngest athlete-entrepreneur to sign with PSD. He joined an expansive roster that includes Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Marshawn Lynch, Tyler Herro, and social media star, Sommer Ray.

When Bronny was a freshman in high school, he was the only player who played in every game, a total of 34, for the season.