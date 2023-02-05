Buchi Beverages: Black Owned, Elevated, Ethically Made Elixirs

The beverage industry has a problem. Some of the worst polluters in the industry generate enough waste to cover 33 football fields per day, contain addictive artificial sweeteners, and have been linked to diabetes. Enter Buchi, a beverage brand owned by Fed Up Foods PBC, a Benefit Corporation that embraces sustainability and ingredient transparency to deliver exquisitely exotic and ethically made Kombucha and Kefir sodas. The brand’s elevated elixirs are not only great for your gut microbiome but also contribute to a bright and fair future by prioritizing social change and green initiatives.

Co-CEO Zane Adams is extremely passionate about creating sustainable solutions in the typically wasteful food and beverage space. Zane says “My greatest lessons have come from stepping into the unknown and finding opportunities with those who may not explicitly share common values. When we build profitable models together based on our collective well-being, it catalyzes a shift in humanity towards regenerative and just systems for our home, our people, and our planet.”

Buchi crafts existing drinks with refreshing, modern flavors that infuse fresh fruit with medicinal herbs. The brand’s kefir soda and kombucha beverages are naturally carbonated, low in sugar, and full of beneficial bacteria, digestive enzymes, and detoxifying acids. Community-centered, and values-driven since its founding in 2009, the team at Buchi is united in purpose to craft delicious, high-quality, nutrient-dense living drinks; invest in the regeneration of the planet, and use business as a conduit for positive social impact. As a Benefit Corporation, the team is mindful of the ingredients they source and stringently vet and validate each supplier they work with, teaming up with independent, women, and minority-owned suppliers. Additionally, Buchi donates a percentage of profits from every order to One Tree Planted. Buchi’s line of elevated, functional beverages proves you do not have to sacrifice taste or health to live a sustainable lifestyle.

Adams spoke on the importance of the brand. “We believe that good food is a human right for all. Our vision is to nurture life and to do that we must have food equity – creating access for all. Our private label business helps create access and more affordable options at the scale of high premium, nutrient-dense, and thoughtful products. Private label has historically made inferior products, using inferior ingredients and sold them in minority communities. We are delivering high-premium products and made accessible due to the scale vs. stripping the product down. Nutrient density is enhanced, quality is impeccable and access is secured.”