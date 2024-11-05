Legendary Rapper Buckshot Reportedly Beaten In Brooklyn

A legendary Brooklyn recording artist and entrepreneur was allegedly beaten in his hometown of Brooklyn in an attack that reportedly left him beaten “half to death.”

According to AllHipHop, Kenyatta Blake, better known as Buckshot (Shorty) of the Brooklyn-bred hip-hop group Black Moon, was beaten in the Flatbush section of the borough on Oct. 31. A Facebook user named Sista Asia Wildenboar alerted the world about the news when she left a message on her page. In a now-deleted post, she had a picture with Buckshot and the caption, “Please pray for BUCKSHOT OF BOOT CAMP CLIK WAS BEATEN HALF TO DEATH IN FLATBUSH NYC. MY HEART GOES OUT TO HIM.”

A video floating around on social media showed the aftermath of the attack. He was seen on the ground bloodied and bruised. He was eventually taken to the hospital where he was reportedly treated and released. No one, at least publicly, has identified his assailant nor does anyone know what led to the beating.

Black Moon group member, DJ Evil Dee has confirmed to BLACK ENTERPRISE that Buckshot is at home and resting.

The rapper, who was one of the first recording artists in hip-hop to not only start his own label but incorporate a roster of other talented rappers, started his career/business after releasing the single and video, “Who Got da Props” in 1992. The three-member group, which consisted of DJ Evil Dee and 5ft, is seen as possibly the rappers to start the trend of backpack rappers after being seen in their first video with the backpacks worn throughout the video.

They released their debut album the next year, Enta da Stage and with manager, Dru Ha, Buckshot started the management company, Duck Down, which also became a record label and marketing company and started incorporating other recording artists, Smif-N-Wessun, Heltah Skeltah, and O.G.C. to form the Boot Camp Clik. Over the years, Duck Down released albums from KRS-One, Talib Kweli, Skyzoo, Pete Rock, and Torae along with many other artists.

Buckshot’s Black Moon released four albums, 1993’s Enta da Stage,” 1999’s War Zone, 2003’s Total Eclipse, and 2019’s Rise of da Moon.

