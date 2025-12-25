Buddhist Monks Stop In Selma On Their ‘Walk For Peace,’ Honoring City’s Civil Rights History

Buddhist Monks are advocating for change with their “Walk For Peace” across America, stopping in one historical city for justice.

The group began its 2,300-mile walk on Oct. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas. Despite plans to end their hike at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., next year, the monks made a pit stop at a monumental place.

On Dec. 19, the group made it to Selma, Alabama, also known for its history in the Civil Rights Movement. Selma is most famous for its 1965 march to Montgomery to advocate for voting rights. The first of many marches, led by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., resulted in the infamous “Bloody Sunday,” where white supremacists attacked multiple marchers on the Edmund Pettis Bridge. This year, local leaders highlighted the day’s 60th anniversary.

However, the tragedy became a mark of resilience and change for the activists, turning the tide on voting rights for Black Americans. Now, it remains a pivotal place for remembrance, with the Monks paying tribute to those who fought for change on that very walk.

The Fort Worth-based Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center organized the walk to promote kindness, compassion, and unity with each stride. Each day, they trekked 20 to 25 miles, ending up in Selma for a community luncheon at the Historic Riverfront Park.

On the schedule, community members joined monks on their walk to the Civil Rights Memorial Park. The effort expressed a joint commitment to the values of equality and peace for all, no matter one’s station in life.

With their canine companion Aloka strutting alongside them, the walk had not encountered sunny skies the entire way through. However, the monks have remained steadfast in completing their mission, no matter the weather or obstacles. Upon completion, they hope to encourage all to make peace a part of their daily practice with this symbolic walk.

As of Christmas Eve, the group has made it just past Alabama as they make their way to D.C. by February 2026.

